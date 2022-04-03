Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of Vicor worth $6,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 174,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,371,000 after purchasing an additional 131,114 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,028,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,616,000. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $5,117,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at $3,566,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $164.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.94.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $54,777.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Vicor Profile (Get Rating)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.