Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Victoria’s Secret’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.90. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will report full-year earnings of $6.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.77 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.71 to $8.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Victoria’s Secret.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Victoria’s Secret’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.73.

Shares of NYSE VSCO traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.15. 1,161,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Victoria’s Secret has a one year low of $40.90 and a one year high of $76.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78.

In other Victoria’s Secret news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amy Hauk sold 2,657 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $134,550.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,020 shares of company stock worth $3,891,262 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at approximately $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter worth $217,552,000. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

