VIDT Datalink Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.78 Million (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $26.64 million and $5.78 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

VIDT Datalink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars.

