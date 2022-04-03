Vidulum Price Up 6.6% This Week (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Vidulum has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $4,049.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Vidulum

Vidulum (CRYPTO:VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

