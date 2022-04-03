Vidya (VIDYA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.24 Million

Vidya (VIDYA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Vidya has a market cap of $22.42 million and approximately $4.24 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00038574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00108767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,656,604 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

