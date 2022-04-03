Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Accuvest Global Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.9% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $6,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its position in Visa by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V stock opened at $226.36 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.06 and its 200 day moving average is $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.54.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

