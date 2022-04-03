Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,503 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in Visa by 41.8% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $226.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.26. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $433.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

