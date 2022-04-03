Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $226.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $433.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.26.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Erste Group upgraded Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

