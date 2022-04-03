VNT Chain Market Capitalization Achieves $510,431.99 (VNT)

VNT Chain (VNT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $510,431.99 and approximately $3,699.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00038874 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00108568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

