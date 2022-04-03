Wall Street Games Hits Market Cap of $4.57 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00049702 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,483.71 or 0.07524939 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,372.90 or 1.00167219 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00054250 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

