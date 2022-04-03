Wanchain (WAN) Price Reaches $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Wanchain has a total market cap of $107.20 million and $3.06 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001201 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.00213474 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00035538 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.15 or 0.00421420 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00056880 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009592 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.