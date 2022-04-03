Warp Finance Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WARP)

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for about $121.97 or 0.00261672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 9% against the dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $570,091.23 and approximately $227,749.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

