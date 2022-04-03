WAX (WAXP) Trading Up 9.6% Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WAX has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $724.58 million and approximately $78.06 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018950 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,848,899,754 coins and its circulating supply is 1,957,373,707 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

WAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

