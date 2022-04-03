WELL Price Down 18.1% Over Last Week (WELL)

WELL (WELL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, WELL has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One WELL coin can currently be bought for $0.0638 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $6,200.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00038574 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00108767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About WELL

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

