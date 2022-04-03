White Pine Investment CO Has $7.08 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

White Pine Investment CO decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 2.4% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pfizer by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,969,000 after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 13.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 11.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 28,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

