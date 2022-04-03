Whiteheart (WHITE) Market Capitalization Tops $2.45 Million

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Whiteheart coin can now be bought for approximately $275.25 or 0.00599111 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $28,015.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.83 or 0.07595975 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,994.38 or 1.00111518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047756 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

