Whiteheart (WHITE) Price Reaches $274.29

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $274.29 or 0.00593818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Whiteheart has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $2.44 million and $21,648.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Whiteheart alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.78 or 0.07529249 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,256.96 or 1.00144487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00046539 BTC.

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Whiteheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whiteheart and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.