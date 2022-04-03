Widmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,533,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.1% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 34,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 78,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 31,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $180.21.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.57.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

