Widmann Financial Services Inc. Takes $2.68 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,000. Home Depot makes up 2.2% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.83.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $301.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a market cap of $311.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.12 and its 200 day moving average is $361.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.40 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

