Widmann Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,000. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.2% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Pfizer by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 61,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average is $50.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. Pfizer’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

