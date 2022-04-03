Wilder World Achieves Market Capitalization of $149.39 Million (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $149.39 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wilder World has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wilder World Profile

Wilder World (CRYPTO:WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,233,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wilder World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

