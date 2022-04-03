Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the information technology services provider on Wednesday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Wipro has a payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wipro to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Wipro has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,524,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,518,000 after buying an additional 282,112 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,694,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,338,000 after buying an additional 419,395 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,658,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after buying an additional 96,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Wipro by 14.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 383,499 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Wipro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,518,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 92,865 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WIT shares. CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

