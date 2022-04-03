Woodcoin (LOG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $416.00

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000969 BTC on major exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $3.60 million and $416.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Woodcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,215.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.30 or 0.07532755 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00273222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $375.22 or 0.00811897 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00100318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00012855 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.45 or 0.00464011 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.83 or 0.00386956 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Woodcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Woodcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.