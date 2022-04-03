Woodcoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.57 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $3.57 million and approximately $330.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,976.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.60 or 0.07596456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00274875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.84 or 0.00819631 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00105483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00013132 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.01 or 0.00467660 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.24 or 0.00378973 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

