Woonkly Power Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (WOOP)

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Woonkly Power has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woonkly Power has a market cap of $24.00 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woonkly Power coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00049805 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.70 or 0.07572497 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,623.77 or 1.00024930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00048306 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Woonkly Power

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

Woonkly Power Coin Trading

