Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Several brokerages have commented on WKHS. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Pamela S. Mader bought 12,600 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $40,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. United Maritime Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 8.0% during the third quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 54,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 84.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKHS opened at $4.75 on Friday. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.70.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

