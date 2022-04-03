Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $529.28 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.52 billion and approximately $529.28 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $443.98 or 0.00962963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.01 or 0.07580521 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,985.24 or 0.99739884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00048051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,672,617 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

