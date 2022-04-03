Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Hits Market Capitalization of $593,192.50 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $308.79 or 0.00655174 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $593,192.50 and $1,857.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00049907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,563.86 or 0.07561520 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,234.31 or 1.00218097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00048120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00054577 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

