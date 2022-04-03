Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.34 Million

Wrapped NXM (WNXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $33.79 or 0.00072628 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $56.67 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped NXM Coin Profile

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

