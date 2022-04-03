Xend Finance (XEND) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.40 Million

Xend Finance (XEND) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00049746 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.01 or 0.07580521 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,985.24 or 0.99739884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00048051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.