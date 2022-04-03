XMON Price Tops $43,331.60 (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $43,331.60 or 0.94134165 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, XMON has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar. XMON has a total market cap of $64.78 million and $4.50 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00049769 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,490.74 or 0.07583329 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,003.29 or 0.99938188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00048243 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

