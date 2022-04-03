XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XPEV. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on XPeng in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price objective on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on XPeng from $71.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of XPeng stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.69. XPeng has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 6.81.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.70. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPEV. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in XPeng by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,475,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,534,000 after buying an additional 634,566 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 29,886 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $429,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in XPeng by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

