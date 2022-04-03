Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 151.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Xperi worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,773,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 230,263 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Xperi by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,346,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xperi by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Xperi by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,026,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after acquiring an additional 75,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Xperi by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 917,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 230,412 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $17.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 0.76. Xperi Holding Co. has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $22.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12.

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $214.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Xperi from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

