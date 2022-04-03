YAM V3 (YAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.57 Million

YAM V3 (YAM) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 3rd. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $3.57 million and $158,117.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000577 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00038671 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00108285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,206,597 coins and its circulating supply is 13,320,572 coins. The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

