Yellow Road (ROAD) 1-Day Volume Tops $7,087.00

Yellow Road (ROAD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for $0.0649 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $196,885.95 and $7,087.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.48 or 0.07524482 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,208.17 or 0.99984154 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

