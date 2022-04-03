Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.81.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

YEXT stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.01 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yext will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $55,291.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 21.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 9,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 130.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 30.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

