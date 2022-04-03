Zacks: Analysts Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.51. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings per share of $6.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $12.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $13.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $12.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.80 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS.

CRMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on America’s Car-Mart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

CRMT stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart has a twelve month low of $80.29 and a twelve month high of $177.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.48 million, a PE ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.92.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $143,984.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 83.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2021, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

