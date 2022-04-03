Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.07). Bandwidth reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAND. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Daryl Raiford bought 8,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629 and sold 2,107 shares worth $133,239. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth stock traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.78. 324,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,466. Bandwidth has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The stock has a market cap of $851.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

