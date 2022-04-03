Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) to Announce $1.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) will report $1.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Beazer Homes USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $1.01. Beazer Homes USA posted earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will report full year earnings of $5.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beazer Homes USA.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BZH shares. TheStreet lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beazer Homes USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:BZH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 240,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $488.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.08. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 685.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 58.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

