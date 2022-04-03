Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.85 Million

Analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) will post $33.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.40 million to $36.30 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $29.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $147.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.60 million to $163.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $137.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 68.43% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRMK shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRMK. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $144,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.48%.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

