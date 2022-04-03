Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caladrius Biosciences.

Get Caladrius Biosciences alerts:

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

CLBS opened at $0.74 on Friday. Caladrius Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLBS. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 184,223 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences (Get Rating)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Caladrius Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caladrius Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.