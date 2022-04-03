Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Context Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Context Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.56). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Context Therapeutics.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ThinkEquity began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Context Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Context Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 519,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,111. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.02. Context Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

