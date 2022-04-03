Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $227.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $227.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. Cumulus Media posted sales of $201.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $999.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $986.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.20. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a net margin of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CMLS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 90.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 791,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 377,014 shares in the last quarter. Standard General L.P. increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 9.5% during the third quarter. Standard General L.P. now owns 948,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 399.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth approximately $498,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cumulus Media stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Cumulus Media has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38.

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

