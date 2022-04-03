Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.76 Million

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Rating) will post sales of $117.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.34 million. Dynavax Technologies reported sales of $83.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $649.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $649.27 million to $650.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $293.82 million, with estimates ranging from $137.85 million to $449.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $195.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.07 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DVAX shares. TheStreet raised Dynavax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 41,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total value of $442,481.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $877,620.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,496 shares of company stock worth $1,801,527. 11.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,099 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $98,295,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,605,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,733,000 after acquiring an additional 282,002 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 63.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,088,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,118,000 after acquiring an additional 808,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,081,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,290,000 after acquiring an additional 56,165 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.38. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $21.39.

About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynavax Technologies (DVAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.