Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Post $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.02. Falcon Minerals reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $20.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 891,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after buying an additional 504,492 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 127,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 103,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

FLMN stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.45 million, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $7.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corp. engages in the provision of oil and gas minerals. It also owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk in Karnes County, DeWitt County, and Gonzales County Texas. The company was founded by Daniel C. Herz on June 13, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

