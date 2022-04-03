Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.10). Inspired Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on INSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

INSE traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.98. 195,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.03. The company has a market cap of $280.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.41. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.