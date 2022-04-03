Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.37 billion. Williams Companies posted sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $12.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.15 billion to $13.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $13.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Williams Companies.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.62.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Williams Companies by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,983 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Williams Companies by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $23.21 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

