Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to Post -$1.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings. Viad posted earnings per share of ($1.92) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative net margin of 18.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.12%. The firm had revenue of $183.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.11) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti lowered Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viad in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viad presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $37.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.22. Viad has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $52.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

In other Viad news, CEO Steven W. Moster acquired 3,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $96,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Viad by 45.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Viad by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Viad by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Viad in the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Viad by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,419,000 after purchasing an additional 58,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

