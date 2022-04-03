Zacks: Analysts Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $400.56 Million

Brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) will post $400.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $386.54 million to $415.30 million. Cboe Global Markets reported sales of $365.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.21 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

CBOE opened at $116.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.70.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

