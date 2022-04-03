Zacks: Analysts Expect Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.37. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported 1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded down 0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 97,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,513. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a twelve month low of 34.81 and a twelve month high of 69.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 57.82.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax and MetroFax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, a block-chain backed secure digital signature product; Consensus Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; and Consensus Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send ADT notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology.

